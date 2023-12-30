Shehbaz to formally launch PML-N election campaign today

PML-N will hold its power show today in Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura

FAROOQABAD (Dunya News) - PML-N President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will formally kick-start the election campaign of the party today by addressing a public meeting in Sheikhupura city of Punjab.

According to details, the PML-N will hold its power show today (Saturday) in Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura at 3 PM.

The preparations are being finalised for the key address of party president Shehbaz Sharif.

سابق وزیراعظم اور پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر جناب شہباز شریف آج فاروق آباد، ضلع شیخو پورہ جائیں گے اور عوامی اجتماع سے خطاب کریں گے۔ 8 عام فروری 2024 کے انتخابات کے حوالے سے عوام اور کارکنوں کو پارٹی کا اہم پیغام دیں گے۔ یہ جلسہ مسلم لیگ(ن) کی عوامی سرگرمیوں کا آغاز ہے… pic.twitter.com/Mw7gmGG4KG — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) December 30, 2023

The venue is being decorated with the party flags and panaflexes as it would be the first formal public rally of PML-N in connection with the General Elections 2024 scheduled for February 8.

“I am coming with the message of Nawaz Sharif in Farooqabad. Sheikhupura has always proved that this city is the citadel of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif,” said Shehbaz.