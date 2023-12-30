Live Reporting

Israeli Hostilities

Gazans flee amidst Israeli tank and air strikes

Israeli Hostilities
In-focus

Shehbaz to formally launch PML-N election campaign today

Shehbaz to formally launch PML-N election campaign today

Pakistan

PML-N will hold its power show today in Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

FAROOQABAD (Dunya News) - PML-N President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will formally kick-start the election campaign of the party today by addressing a public meeting in Sheikhupura city of Punjab.

According to details, the PML-N will hold its power show today (Saturday) in Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura at 3 PM.

The preparations are being finalised for the key address of party president Shehbaz Sharif.

 

The venue is being decorated with the party flags and panaflexes as it would be the first formal public rally of PML-N in connection with the General Elections 2024 scheduled for February 8.

Also Read: PML-N to hold election rallies across country

“I am coming with the message of Nawaz Sharif in Farooqabad. Sheikhupura has always proved that this city is the citadel of PML-N and Nawaz Sharif,” said Shehbaz.

Related Topics
Election 2024
PML (N)
Nawaz Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News