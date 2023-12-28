PML-N to hold election rallies across country

Updated On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 23:02:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) decided on Thursday to hold election rallies across the country.

The rallies would be organised from the third week of Jan to Feb 6.

Party sources said top leader Nawaz Sharif would address 14 rallies, Shehbaz Sharif 18 while Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz would address the rest of the election rallies.

The source added the election meetings would be held at 27 districts including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

The strategy related to election meeting will be finalised by the second week of January.

