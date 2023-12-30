Fog blankets parts of Punjab and Sindh; disrupts road traffic

The Motorway Police have advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Fog continued to blanket the plains areas of Punjab and Sindh including Lahore on night between Friday and Saturday, paralysing routine life and disrupting road traffic, Dunya News reported.

The thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities. According to a Motorway spokesperson, the Motorway M2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Lahore-Multan Motorway M3 from Faizpur to darkhana, Motorway M4 from Abdul Hakeem to Faisalabad and Motorway M5 from Shershah to Rohri have been closed for all kind of traffic.

The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travelling. They have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

The Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling. Dense fog has also disrupted traffic at several places in the province at the National Highway due to low visibility.

