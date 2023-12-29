Lahore DC withdraws detention order of Sanam Javed under MPO3

Pakistan Pakistan Lahore DC withdraws detention order of Sanam Javed under MPO3

Lahore DC withdraws detention order of Sanam Javed under MPO3

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 18:55:08 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The deputy commissioner has withdrawn the detention notification under MPO3 of Sanam Javed, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist, as told in the court of Justice Ali Baqer Najafi.

The withdrawal followed the submission of a report by the public prosecutor.

It is worth noting that Sanam Javed's father had challenged the detention in the Lahore High Court. The initial detention notification had been issued by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore on Dec 2.