ECP to move PHC against ruling on PTI intra-party polls

Pakistan Pakistan ECP to move PHC against ruling on PTI intra-party polls

ECP to move PHC against ruling on PTI intra-party polls

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Dec 2023 16:45:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday decided to move the Peshawar High Court against its decision on PTI “bat” symbol.

The electoral watchdog will approach the division bench of the Peshawar High Court against the single bench ruling.

It was decided in an ECP meeting held to challenge the PHC ruling.

The PHC on Tuesday allowed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to retain bat as its electoral symbol as it suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling regarding withdrawal of the symbol over flawed intra-party polls.

PHC Justice Kamran Hayat issued the ruling, suspending the ECP’s Dec 22 verdict on petitions filed against the intra-party polls of PTI.

Justice Hayat remarked that ECP was not authorised to issue verdict on the intra-party elections. Issuing notices to the parties, he adjourned the hearing till Jan 9.

