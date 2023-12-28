CJP Isa-led SC bench to hear ECP appeal against PHC ruling on PTI symbol

Published On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 22:05:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court will hear the Election Commission's appeal against the Peshawar High Court's decision on PTI symbol “bat".

The apex court on Thursday formed a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa for the hearing of the Election Commission's appeal against the PHC decision.

The hearing on the Election Commission's appeal is scheduled for Jan 2, 2024.

The PHC on Tuesday allowed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to retain bat as its electoral symbol as it suspended the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling regarding withdrawal of the symbol over flawed intra-party polls.

PHC Justice Kamran Hayat issued the ruling, suspending the ECP’s Dec 22 verdict on petitions filed against the intra-party polls of PTI.

Justice Hayat remarked that ECP was not authorised to issue verdict on the intra-party elections. Issuing notices to the parties, he adjourned the hearing till Jan 9.

