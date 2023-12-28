Govt bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with oppressed Palestinians: PM

Pakistan Pakistan Govt bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with oppressed Palestinians: PM

He also urged the general public to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 28 Dec 2023 20:23:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday said that in view of shocking situation of Palestine, the government of Pakistan had completely banned all kinds of events regarding the New Year celebrations to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians.

He also urged the general public to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza and observe simplicity at the beginning of the New Year.

In a special televised message, he said the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah were deeply saddened by the massacre of the oppressed Palestinians, especially the innocent children, and the genocide of innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

“Since October 7, 2023, more than 21,000 innocent Palestinians have been martyred due to the brutality of the Israeli forces, including a large number of innocent children, which has reached around 9,000,” the prime minister remarked.

He said to stop the Israeli bloodshed, Pakistan had raised its voice for the oppressed Palestinians at every forum of the world and it would always continue to speak in future as well.

PM Kakar pointed out that Pakistan had sent two consignments of relief goods to help its Palestinian brothers and sisters, while the third consignment was also being sent soon.

Likewise, he said the government of Pakistan was in close contact with Egypt and Jordan for timely relief of the Palestinians, evacuation of the injured from Gaza and their treatment.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty that may the sun of the new year rise with the message of peace, prosperity and harmony for Pakistan and rest of the world.

