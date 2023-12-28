Over 1400 Aero Apprentices passed out at PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek

'PAF is a highly professional organization that is venerated as a combat efficient force'

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The passing out Parade of Aero Apprentices was held at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek, on Thursday.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Air Defence), Air Marshal Irfan Ahmad, was the chief guest at the occasion, a PAF news release said.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Syed Imran Majid Ali, Air Officer Commanding, PAF Academy Korangi Creek, received the chief guest. A total of 1,410 Aero Apprentices including 66 trainees from Pakistan Navy and 01 trainee from Sri Lanka have successfully completed their technical training.

While addressing the ceremony, the chief guest said, PAF is a highly professional organization that is venerated as a combat efficient force and has always come up to the expectations of the nation during testing times through its historic valour, operational preparedness and professional excellence.

He further said that PAF was equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and had full potential to defend the aerial boundaries of the motherland. The chief guest emphasized that the current security scenario called for a fully harmonized training of PAF workforce that was fully capable of protecting and maintaining its next generation defence assets.

He congratulated the graduating airmen and wished them a bright future and success in their upcoming professional assignments.

Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Air Defence) also commended the Academy Instructional Staff for their sincere endeavors and commitment to the cause of training. Later, the worthy chief guest awarded trophies to the distinction holders. Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for Overall Best Performance was awarded to Aircraftman Talha Usman whereas Asghar Khan Trophy for the Overall Best Performance in Aeronautics was clinched by Aircraftman Muhammad Arslan.

Nur Khan Trophy for the Best in Avionics Technology was conferred upon Aircraftman Talha Usman whereas Air Officer Commanding Trophy for the Best Performance in General Service Training was awarded to Academy Sergeant Aircraftman Anees Ur Rehman. The Trophy for Best Performance in foreign trainees was lifted by LAC Abeykoon ABMS from Sri Lanka.