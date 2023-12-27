2023: A year of records and historic firsts

Unsung heroes brought smiles on faces of fellow citizens amidst challenging times

By Ali Haider



Pakistan, like rest of the world, will bid adieu to 2023 very soon. The outgoing year saw moments of challenges and triumphs.

In various fields, several achievements brought a sense of pride. The year also saw some historical happenings that occurred for the first time.

In moments of severe crisis, Pakistanis find a way to celebrate and cherish. The year 2023 was no different. When stuck in economic problems, unsung heroes brought smiles on the faces of their fellow citizens.

Let’s have a look at those events that enraptured the people and won their hearts.

A – Records and Feats in Sports

Guinness World Record for Most Punches

Let’s start with a young Pakistani boxer who set the world record for the most punches in a minute.

The 17-year-old Younas Mehsud from South Waziristan recorded 265 full-extension punches with one arm in 60 seconds. He broke the previous record of 214 punches set by Egypt’s Fares Mohamed Shaban.

To recognise his incredible stunt, the Guinness World Records also awarded him a certificate.

“I took inspiration from my trainer Irfan Mehsud, who has more than 70 world records in martial arts, and decided to make records myself,” said the world record holder.

Winning in boxing ring

Pakistani boxers set many milestones in this field in 2023. The year started with a bang when Taimoor Khan retained his Asian Boxing Federation heavyweight championship title in January.

He defeated his Thai counterpart, Aekkaphob Auraiwan, in a highly-anticipated bout in Bangkok.

Few months later he enraptured thousands of boxing fans as he outperformed his Indian rival Jaskaran Singh in a clash held in Dubai.

Khan owned Singh in the first round in just thirty seconds in a fight which was part of the Word Boxing Association.

The importance of that win could be gauged from the fact that Singh was India’s undefeated heavyweight boxer.

Apart from Taimoor, Pakistani’s young boxing hero Shahir Afridi also won the World Boxing Association Asia welterweight title by defeating Somphot Seesa of Thailand.

He was in seventh heaven after the win as he said, “Thankful to my family, team and everyone for the constant support and prayers.”

Known as ‘the Markor’, he clinched the international contest in the third round.

History on football field

Despite a supportive fan base who take great pleasure in eying and playing soccer, Pakistan have not made it big. However, 2023 was an exception.

The country secured its first victory in FIFA World Cup qualifiers, defeating Cambodia 1-0 and created history.

Harun Hamid Khan’s 68th-minute goal in the thrilling match held at the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad proved to be the difference between Cambodia and Pakistan.

That historic victory came amidst the revival of international football matches in Pakistan after a long hiatus of 8 years.

Taking a cue from that show, the women's team also registered an important and momentous victory against Tajikistan by 1-0. The match was an Olympic qualifier.

Squash – A star in making

Squash world champions Jahangir Khan and Jansher Khan served the game with class and brilliance. After their retirement, there was a huge gap in restoring the country’s pride in this sport.

However, in 2023, Pakistan earned a few triumphs in this particular field.

Hamza Khan, an emerging squash expert, won the World Junior Squash Championship 2023 becoming the country’s first champion since 1986 when Jansher Khan earned the title.

He got the better of Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria 3-1.

Hamza was over the moon over his win and he gave the credit to his coach, managers and parents for their support.

Feat in Volleyball – first time in 33 years

Pakistan Volleyball group defeated India 3-0 in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

It displayed a complete dominant performance in the match and never gave India any chance of a comeback.

For Pakistan, that feat carried significant weight as it propelled the side to the fifth spot in the volleyball competition.

It was the first time in 33 years that it secured a spot in the top five which served as a testament to the team’s relentless efforts for improvements.

First-ever medal in World Athletics Championship

Despite insufficient facilities provided in this game, Arshad Nadeem got his name registered among the history books in 2023.

He won the silver medal at the World Athletics Championship 2023 held in Budapest and in turn, became the only Pakistani to win a medal in this competition.





Nadeem, facing injuries and then recovering, was competing in his first event of the year.

His remarkable feat drew the plaudits of many renowned celebrities from the sports to the entertainment industry. Pakistan legend Wasim Akram said ‘his silver medal was worth more than gold as it was the first time the country won any medal at the event.’

B - Historic firsts in 2023

First-ever Duathlon Sports Festival in Malam Jabba



Duathlon Sports Festival organised for the first time in scenic Malam Jabba Valley drew a large number of tourists.

Malam Jabba Ski Resort organised the first of this kind in the valley at an altitude of 9,200 feet.

Combined cycling and racing competitions were held on a 15km track consisting of difficult and rocky mountain paths. Almost 40 male and female athletes from 20 teams participated in the competitions.

The occurrence of the festival will also promote tourism in the valley as well as healthy competition among youngsters.

First- ever Digital census - largest in South Asia

In 2023, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics conducted the seventh national and first-ever digital population census. The practiced digital method was the largest of its kind even in South Asia.

According to PBS, the country’s total population stands at approximately 249.5 million.

It was conducted using 126,000 Android-based smart devices equipped with GPS and GIS technology that rendered the process accurate and credible.

First-ever Pakistani in space

For the first in history, the Pakistani flag fluttered in space when Namira Salim achieved the feat by journeying on Virgin Galactic.





She is Virgin Galactic’s Astronaut 019 and a self-described world traveller, entrepreneur and artist with a diverse background in space engagement.

First-ever Miss Universe contestant

The country also got representation at the global Miss Universe pageant in 2023. It marked the first time that Pakistan ever participated in the global beauty competition.

Erica Robin, a Christian who hails from Karachi, was chosen as Miss Universe Pakistan among five finalists at a competition held in Maldives.

Days after she was selected, she took part in the Miss Universe competition held in El Salvador. There, too, she impressed the judges and made it to the top 20.

First-ever artificial rain

Smog has taken a lot of lives in Pakistan for several years as many cities, including Lahore and Karachi, have been named as top polluted cities consecutively.

2023 was instrumental in this regard which showed the use of artificial rain for the very first time in the country’s history.

To combat the deadly effects linked to smog, the Punjab government used this modern tool and selected Lahore. The city was selected due to the obvious reason of being the most polluted city, according to the AQI report.

“It drizzled in at least 10 areas of Lahore,” Punjab caretaker chief minister said.

