Frosty weather in Punjab may extend school winter vacations

So far no decision taken in this regard, depends on severity of weather

Published On: Wed, 27 Dec 2023 16:46:20 PKT

(Web Desk) - The School Education Department is considering an extension in the winter holidays due to the severity of the cold weather in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention that the winter vacations commenced in Punjab’s schools on December 18 and would continue till the start of next year.

However, during the last few days, there have been reports that the provincial government might change the schedule of schools reopening due to the frosty weather.

So far no decision has been taken in this regard however if the cold weather persists, provincial authorities might consider adjustments to the school reopening schedule.

Moreover, parents have also urged the officials to extend winter vacations by another week while arguing that some of the private schools in the province have already changed their schedule.

