PTI founder, Fawad to be indicted for contempt of ECP today

Pakistan Pakistan PTI founder, Fawad to be indicted for contempt of ECP today

According to the cause list issued by the ECP, the process of indictment will begin in the hearing

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Dec 2023 10:27:03 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Election Commission (ECP) on Wednesday will indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former minister Fawad Chaudhry for its contempt.

A four-member bench of the ECP will hear the case in Adiala Jail. Headed by Nisar Durrani, the bench includes ECP members Shah Mehmood Jatoi, Babar Hussain Bharwana and Justice (retired) Ikramullah.

According to the cause list issued by the ECP, the process of indictment against the two accused will begin in the hearing.

It may be recalled that Fawad has requested an open trial of the case.