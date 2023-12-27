16th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto being observed today

PPP has finalized arrangements to observe the 16th death anniversary Benazir Bhutto.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The 16th death anniversary of former prime minister (PM) Benazir Bhutto is being observed with reverence all over the country today (Wednesday), Dunya News reported.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has finalized arrangements for the main function in this regard at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

A big public meeting is scheduled to be held in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for which a big stage has been prepared for top leadership of PPP while the venue has been decorated with party flags and posters of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former President and co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari, and other central leadership of PPP will address the public meeting.

Special security and traffic arrangement been made to organize the event. At least 8,000 police personnel, including women police, will be deployed to ensure the law and order on the occasion.

On the occasion, Bomb Disposal Squad, bomb detectors, scanning machines, jammers, watch towers, walk-through gates with police vehicles and mobile will be set up, to be monitored by the high officials of Sindh Police.

Darling of the crowd, Benazir Bhutto was born to a popular political family of Sindh on June 21, 1953 in Karachi’s Pinto Hospital. Benazir Bhutto was the daughter of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who later founded PPP, and granddaughter of Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto. Her mother, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, was from Iranian-Kurdish descent and Benazir was the eldest among her four kids.

On December 27, 2007, Benazir went to Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi, to address a massive public meeting. Her face was glowing. She delivered a fiery speech. Just like her father used to do.

Returning, happy, from the venue, Benazir saw a group of supporters chanting slogans around her car. She stood up through the sun-roof of the car roof to waive her hand at the supporters. And just then, out of nowhere, a terrorist shot her in the head. An explosion was heard just then.

She was rushed to the hospital. And there, amid the sobbing and mourning supporters, Babar Awan informed the media that Benazir was dead.

