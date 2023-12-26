ECP contempt case: PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary to face indictment

Pakistan Pakistan ECP contempt case: PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary to face indictment

ECP contempt case: PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary to face indictment

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 22:43:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The case of contempt of the election commission against PTI founder and Fawad Chaudhary is scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.

The Election Commission, as per the cause list, will file a charge sheet regarding defamation of the Commission.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary has requested an open trial in this case.

A four-member commission led by Nisar Durrani will hear the case.

The bench includes Election Commission members Shah Mehmood Jatoi, Babar Hussain Bharwana, and Justice (retired) Ikramullah.