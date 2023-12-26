ECP contempt case: PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary to face indictment
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The case of contempt of the election commission against PTI founder and Fawad Chaudhary is scheduled for hearing on Wednesday.
The Election Commission, as per the cause list, will file a charge sheet regarding defamation of the Commission.
Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary has requested an open trial in this case.
A four-member commission led by Nisar Durrani will hear the case.
The bench includes Election Commission members Shah Mehmood Jatoi, Babar Hussain Bharwana, and Justice (retired) Ikramullah.