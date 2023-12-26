Faisal Saleh Hayat likely to join PML-N

Updated On: Tue, 26 Dec 2023 17:57:56 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Senior PPP leader and former federal minister Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat is likely to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to the sources, the veteran politician will join the former ruling party during the visit of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to Jhang on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Faisal Saleh Hayat along with his brother Asad Hayat will join the PML-N during Shehbaz Sharif's visit.

Shehbaz Sharif will also address the workers convention on the occasion.

Faisal Saleh Hayat had parted ways with the PPP during the Musharraf regime and later joined the PML-Q. He rejoined the PPP in 2017. In the 2018 general election, he was the PPP candidate but lost the election to PTI’s Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan.



