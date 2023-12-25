Scrutiny of nomination papers starts today; ECP forms appellate tribunals

According to schedule, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held from December 25 to 30

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – After completion of process of filing nomination papers, their scrutiny will start on Monday (today) while the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formed appellate tribunals to hear objections against nominations filed for February 8, 2024, general polls.

According to the election schedule, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held from December 25 to 30. The appellate tribunals, comprising nine high court judges, will hear objections against the nominations from January 3 to 10.

Appeals can be filed against rejection or approval of documents on January 3. The last date for decision on appeals by the ECP is January 10. Final list of candidates will be released on January 11, while January 12 is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers. The ECP will allot symbols to candidates on January 13.

THE TRIBUNALS

According to the ECP, tribunal comprising Justice Faisal Zaman Khan will hear objections against women and minorities in the National and provincial assembly of the Punjab.

Justice Risal Hasan Syed will hear the objections of all national and provincial general seats of Lahore divisions and Okara district.

Justice Asjad Javed Gharal will hear objections of all national and provincial general seats from Faisalabad and Sargodha divisions.

Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh will hear objections against national and provincial general seats of Gujranwala and Gujarat divisions, whereas Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed in Bahawalpur division and Lodhran district.

Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar will hear objections against national and provincial general seats of Multan division, while Justice Ali Zia Bajwa will hear objections against general seats of Bhakkar and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Justice Jawad Hassan will take up objections against national and provincial general seats of Attock, Murree and Rawalpindi districts.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz will hear objections in Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mianwali and tehsil Sarai Alamgir.

THE BIGWIGS IN CONTEST IN LAHORE

On Sunday, 600 nomination papers were filed for Lahore’s 14 National Assembly and 30 provincial constituencies. Those who filed papers included Atta Tarar (PML-N), Ijaz Buttar (PTI) and Asif Hashmi (PPP) in NA-117; Hamza Shehbaz (PML-N) and Muhammad Madni (PTI) in NA-118; Maryam Nawaz (PML-N), Aleem Khan (IPP) and Hafiz Rauf in NA-119; Maryam Nawaz, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Atta Tarar in NA 120 and Sheikh Rohail Asghar, Ayaz Sadiq and Ch Javaid in NA 121.

PTI founder, Sardar Latif Khosa, Azhar Siddi¬que, Khawaja Saad Rafi¬que, Salman Rafiq and Hafiz Talha in NA-122; and Shehbaz Sharif, Liaqat Baloch in NA-123 filed their papers for polls.

In NA-124, 125, 126, 127, 128 and 129, Aun Chau¬dhry, Rana Zamir, Afzal Khokhar, Ameerul Azeem, Karamat Khokhar, Saiful Malook Khokhar, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan, Shafqat Mahmood, Hammad Azhar, and Mehr Ishtiaq filed nomination papers. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid have filed papers for NA-130.