Bajaur woman submits nomination papers for provincial seat

Says if I succeed, will fight hard for the women’s emancipation".

Published On: Sun, 24 Dec 2023 19:10:03 PKT

BAJAUR (Dunya News) – A Bajaur woman, Sultanat, has submitted her nomination papers for the provincial seat for the first time.

Her husband who submitted her papers, said women were facing numerous issues in the tribal districts and thus her wife decided to contest elections for the women’s right.

Sultanat Bibi said, “In Bajaur, I am participating in the election to fight for the women’s right of education, health, employment. If I succeed, will fight hard for the women’s emancipation.

