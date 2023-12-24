Govt to probe complaints about hurdles in electoral process: Caretaker PM

Says there is no policy to oust anyone from the political process

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has assured that the government would investigate the complaints about hurdles to stop some people from taking part in the electoral process, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

In an interview with a private TV channel, he said people are free to vote for the candidates of their choice and there is no policy to oust anyone from the political process.

He said in his opinion those who showed disruptive behavior and were involved in the incidents of May 9 should not be allowed to hold public office.

However, he said, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will decide about the qualification and disqualification of candidates.

The premier said the state is a guarantor of social order, and anyone who challenges it is anarchist. Talking about the protesters from Balochistan who came to Islamabad, he said everyone had the right to protest with lawful behavior.

However, if a situation of law and order is created then law enforcement agencies would take action.

Referring to the situation in Palestine, he said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was a war criminal and war crimes of Israel should be investigated as 7000 children were martyred.