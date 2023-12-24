Motorway sections again closed after thick fog, low visibility

Motorists urged to have precautions to avert any untoward incident

LAHORE: (Dunya News) – In the wake of thick fog and poor visibility, motorway has been closed for the motorists.

According to motorway spokesman, Motorway M-2 from Lahore to Kot Momin, Motorway M-4 from Abdul Hakeem to Pindi Bhattian Motorway M-3 from Faizpur to Darkhana, and Motorway M-5 from Sher Shah to Zahir Pir has been shut for any kind traffic.

The spokesman said the motorway had been closed for the safety of the road users as mist had badly affected visibility and engulfed the motorway and its surrounding areas.

He stressed the road users to use fog lights to avert any untoward incident.

