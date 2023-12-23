ECP to take up objections to delimitations after elections results

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Saturday that objections to delimitations would be heard after the announcement of the results of the general elections.

Referring to a recent decision by the Supreme Court, the ECP stated that after the implementation of the election schedule, the hearing of objections to delimitations was deemed equivalent to affecting the electoral process.

The ECP’s decision to conduct the hearing of objections to delimitations after the announcement of the results of the general elections is in line with the apex court’s ruling.