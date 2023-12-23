Sindh implements Section 144 to resolve traffic congestion in Karachi

Pakistan Pakistan Sindh implements Section 144 to resolve traffic congestion in Karachi

Section 144 to alleviate traffic congestion in Karachi

Follow on Published On: Sat, 23 Dec 2023 20:56:19 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - To alleviate traffic congestion in Karachi, the caretaker government of Sindh implemented significant measures including imposition of Section 144.

Under this section, heavy traffic is now prohibited in the city from 6 am to 11 pm.

Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput issued a notification outlining the ban, with exemptions granted to large vehicles transporting water, construction materials, and medicines.

Notably, specific routes, including Super Highway, New Karachi Industrial Area, Northern Bypass, Godam Chowrangi, and Dawood Chowrangi Road, remain untouched by the heavy traffic limitations as drafted in the notification.