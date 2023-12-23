Former PAC chairman Noor Alam Khan joins JUI-F

Pakistan Pakistan Former PAC chairman Noor Alam Khan joins JUI-F

Former PAC chairman Noor Alam Khan joins JUI-F

Follow on Published On: Sat, 23 Dec 2023 20:42:21 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Noor Alam Khan, a former parliamentarian and chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, has reportedly joined the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, JUI-F leader Senator Maulana Ataur Rahman congratulated Noor Alam Khan on joining the JUI-F and expressed hope that in the absence of rigging in the upcoming elections, the JUI-F could not be prevented from coming to power in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Rahman further stated that they had confidence in the leadership qualities of party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Noor Alam Khan, speaking on the occasion, expressed his gladness at joining the JUI-F.

Alam Khan, who was previously affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said that the events of May 9 were shameful.

"We all protest, but attacks on institutions are not acceptable. If the wrong path is taken, it is not the right response to wrong actions by people," he said of the violent riots on May 9.