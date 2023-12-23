Live Reporting

Gaza Offensive

Fighting rages in North as UN says nowhere safe in Gaza

Gaza Offensive
In-focus

Bilawal Bhutto set to submit nomination forms for NA 194 and NA 197

Bilawal Bhutto set to submit nomination forms for NA 194 and NA 197

Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto set to submit nomination forms for NA 194 and NA 197

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LARKANA (Dunya News) - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to submit nomination forms for NA 194 and NA 197.

Party sources reveal he will arrive in Larkana for this purpose on Sunday, submitting forms for Qamber constituency NA 197 and Larkana City Constituency 194.

More to read: Bilawal sees country's salvation in political unity

It is to be noted that he was elected as a National Assembly member from NA 194 in 2018.

Bilawal also served as foreign minister during the PDM government.  

Related Topics
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Pakistan Peoples Party
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News