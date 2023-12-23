Bilawal Bhutto set to submit nomination forms for NA 194 and NA 197

Sat, 23 Dec 2023 17:27:00 PKT

LARKANA (Dunya News) - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is set to submit nomination forms for NA 194 and NA 197.

Party sources reveal he will arrive in Larkana for this purpose on Sunday, submitting forms for Qamber constituency NA 197 and Larkana City Constituency 194.

It is to be noted that he was elected as a National Assembly member from NA 194 in 2018.

Bilawal also served as foreign minister during the PDM government.