All positions within PTI cease to exist following ECP verdict, says Babar
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Akbar S Babar, a former leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has said that following the Election Commission of Pakistan's verdict on the petitions contesting PTI’s intra-party polls, all positions within the party ceased to exist.
In a statement released here, Babar remarked that it was now uncertain in what capacity the PTI office-bearers would approach the courts regarding ECP’s verdict.
Babar commented that political parties were built on the foundation of democracy, and if a party did not allow workers to play a role in decision-making, it was not truly democratic. "This issue is not confined to the PTI; it extends to other parties as well."
Babar emphasised that the ECP decision held the significance of a milestone.