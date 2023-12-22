All positions within PTI cease to exist following ECP verdict, says Babar

Pakistan Pakistan All positions within PTI cease to exist following ECP verdict, says Babar

All positions within PTI cease to exist following ECP verdict, says Babar

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 23:36:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Akbar S Babar, a former leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has said that following the Election Commission of Pakistan's verdict on the petitions contesting PTI’s intra-party polls, all positions within the party ceased to exist.

In a statement released here, Babar remarked that it was now uncertain in what capacity the PTI office-bearers would approach the courts regarding ECP’s verdict.

Babar commented that political parties were built on the foundation of democracy, and if a party did not allow workers to play a role in decision-making, it was not truly democratic. "This issue is not confined to the PTI; it extends to other parties as well."

Babar emphasised that the ECP decision held the significance of a milestone.