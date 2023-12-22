In-focus

May 9 riots: Ex-minister Noorul Haq Qadri secures pre-arrest bail

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister for religious affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri’s pre-arrest bail has reportedly been accepted.

A first information report (FIR) had been registered against Qadri for his alleged involvement in the May 9 riots case.

Later, a case was registered against the former minister in Landi Kotal on the complaint of a resident of Jamrud area on June 22.

It had been alleged that the former minister had incited people against the state institutions.

