Two transgenders to contest for provincial, national assembly seats

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Two transgenders, Nayab Ali and Sobia Khan, submitted nomination papers to contest in the upcoming general elections.

Nayab Ali is running for the National Assembly seat NA-47 Islamabad, and Sobia Khan is to contest for a Provincial Assembly seat KP-18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This marks a shift from 2018, where only one eunuch participated, as both are set to contest in the 2024 elections.

Sobia Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's first transgender radio jockey, campaigns as an independent candidate, stressing her commitment to advocate for women and children's rights.

Nayab Ali, contesting from NA-47 Islamabad, highlighted the significant women voter base and expressed dedication to advocating for women and slum dwellers.

In the 2018 elections, a eunuch named Maria independently contested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, securing 536 votes, and beating female candidates' vote counts.