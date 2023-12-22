Zaradri and Sharif families to field next generation in elections 2024

Pakistan Pakistan Zaradri and Sharif families to field next generation in elections 2024

Maryam Nawaz will contest elections for Punjab Assembly and Bilawal for National Assembly

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 12:35:09 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The next generation of the two political families, Zaradri and Sharif, are gearing up to contest February 8, 2024 elections.

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will contest elections for Punjab Assembly from five constituencies.

It may be recalled that People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari who used to contest elections from Larkana, has decided to run from Lahore this time and filed nomination papers for National Assembly constituency NA-128.

THE OLD GUARD

Meanwhile, the old guard of the PPP, Asif Zardari, received nomination papers from Nawab Shah constituency NA-207 for National Assembly on Thursday.

Former prime minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will contest elections from National Assembly constituency NA-123 and Punjab’s PP-158 and PP-164.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will contest elections from NA-260 of the National Assembly and constituency PB-32 of Balochistan.

The JUI-F chief, Fazlur Rehman got nomination papers from National Assembly constituency NA-44 Dera Ismail Khan.

Former speaker Asad Qaiser has filed nomination papers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-50 and National Assembly’s NA-19.

The most notable contestant in the field for elections 2024 is former PML-N stalwart and ex-interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. He has filed his nomination as an independent candidate in NA-53 constituency.

Former minister and the PML-N veteran, Khawaja Asif on Friday file his nomination from National Assembly constituency NA-71 and two Punjab constituencies PP-46 and PP-47