Firing on under-construction police station kills five labourers in North Waziristan

Fri, 22 Dec 2023 11:41:55 PKT

NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – Five labourers were killed when unidentified people resorted to firing on an under-construction police station in Wana area of North Waziristan.

Another labourer sustained bullet injury in the incident which took place in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased and wounded were rushed to District Hospital Wana for treatment and medico-legal formalities. The Labourers belonged to Shakai.

DPO North Waziristan Farmanullah said police had started investigation after reaching the incident site. He said detailed would be shared with media after completing the investigation process.

