Blast at former CJP’s residence: Police trying to trace attackers

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 00:01:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police on Thursday said they were trying to trace the bike-borne duo that attacked the Lahore residence of retired chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar with a hand grenade on Wednesday.

According to the police, two unidentified attackers, riding on a motorbike, lobbed a hand grenade at the retired CJP’s Lahore residence and fled towards the main highway.

They said that the attackers were aged between 20 and 35, and efforts were underway to identify both the individuals through the assistance of CCTV footage.

Additionally, the police stated that they were tracing the attackers through the motorcycle's registration number.

It remains unclear whether the culprits carried out the attack remotely.