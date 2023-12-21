Dec 22 to be shortest day of 2023

Night between Thursday and Friday would be the longest night of the year

LAHORE (APP) - Friday will be the shortest day of the year 2023 while the night between Thursday and Friday would be the longest night of the year for all regions in the Northern Hemisphere, including Pakistan.

Suparco sources told APP that this happens because the earth is tilted 23.5 degrees on its axis. Due to this inclination, there is an occasion during the rotation of the sun (in orbit) when one hemisphere of the earth is most inclined towards the sun while the other part is inclined in the opposite direction.

There are two solstices every year: one in December and the other in June. The December solstice marks the shortest day north of the equator and the longest day in the south.