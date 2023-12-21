Govt announces holidays calendar 2024

There are total 33 public and optional holidays in 2024

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has announced its official holidays calendar for upcoming year 2024.

The official circular issued by the Cabinet Division lists all public and optional holidays regarding festivals of Muslims and minorities in Pakistan.

It shows the first public holiday will be observed on February 5 on the account of Kashmir Day while there are three holidays for Eidul Fitr in April 2024. There are total 33 public and optional holidays in 2024.

