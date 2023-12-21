Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the Pakistan while very cold and partly cloudy weather for upper parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The PMD said that fog and smog is likely to persist in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas. Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Friday with -11°C temperature.

