Zardari to contest election from NA-207 Nawabshah-1
Pakistan
For two NA and four PA seats, scores of candidates have also obtained nomination forms.
NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday has obtained nomination papers for constituency NA-207 Nawabshah-1.
The nomination form of Asif Ali Zardari was collected by Advocate Ghulam Shabbir Zardari from Returning Officer/Additional Commissioner-1 Subhash Chander.
Former Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Peechohu has also obtained her nomination form for Provincial Assembly seat PS-36 Daur.
