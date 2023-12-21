Zardari to contest election from NA-207 Nawabshah-1

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday has obtained nomination papers for constituency NA-207 Nawabshah-1.

The nomination form of Asif Ali Zardari was collected by Advocate Ghulam Shabbir Zardari from Returning Officer/Additional Commissioner-1 Subhash Chander.

Former Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Peechohu has also obtained her nomination form for Provincial Assembly seat PS-36 Daur.

For two NA and four PA seats, scores of independent and political party candidates have also obtained nomination forms.

