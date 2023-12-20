Privatisation: LHC orders counsel to submit PIA's response

Privatisation: LHC orders counsel to submit PIA’s response

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Dec 2023 23:30:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed the counsel for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to submit a response regarding the privatisation of the state-owned enterprise.

During the hearing of the petitions challenging PIA's privatisation, Justice Rahil Kamran Sheikh addressed the plea of Nabeel Javaid Kahlon.

The Ministry of Law, Cabinet Division, and Privatisation Commission also submitted their responses.

During the hearing, PIA's counsel asserted that they had learned of a government ordinance preventing the high court from adjudicating private disputes.

In response, the court, in conversation with PIA's counsel, requested a copy of the ordinance explicitly stating the high court's prohibition from hearing private disputes.

The court ordered the submission of the ordinance, and emphasised the need to be informed about the specific law under which the high court would be restricted from addressing private disputes.

The counsel for PIA requested an adjournment of the hearing until after the winter vacations.

The court granted an extension for further proceedings until Jan 17.