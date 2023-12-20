Ali Amin Gandapur, brothers granted protective bails
Pakistan
PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur and two of his brothers have been granted protective bails.
The Peshawer High Court heard protective bail plea of Gandapur and his brothers and granted them the bail for seven days.
The case was heard by the PHC Dera Bench, consisting of two judges Faheem Wali Khan and Justice Dr Khurshid.
Legal counsel Ahmed Ali appeared before the court on behalf of Amin and his brothers.