Ali Amin Gandapur, brothers granted protective bails

Ali Amin Gandapur, his brothers granted protective bails

Wed, 20 Dec 2023 19:07:32 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur and two of his brothers have been granted protective bails.

The Peshawer High Court heard protective bail plea of Gandapur and his brothers and granted them the bail for seven days.

The case was heard by the PHC Dera Bench, consisting of two judges Faheem Wali Khan and Justice Dr Khurshid.

Legal counsel Ahmed Ali appeared before the court on behalf of Amin and his brothers.

