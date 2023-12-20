SC moved against Shehbaz Sharif, Kh Asif and Sherry Rehman

Live Reporting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A contempt of court petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, ex-defence minister Khawaja Asif, Senator Sherry Rehman, and others regarding their alleged anti-judiciary speeches.

The petition names the federation of Pakistan and the Election Commission as parties, asserting that the individuals in question discussed judicial matters in the parliament, invoking Article 62(1)(f) for processing actions against them for making anti-judiciary speeches.

Also read: PM Shehbaz sees SC bench composition against norms of justice

The petitioner, Zahoor Nasir Taga, filed the plea on behalf of the citizens. 

