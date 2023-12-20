Govt hasn't authorised security agencies to tap audios, IHC informed

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan informed the Islamabad High Court that no security agency had been authorised by the government to conduct audio surveillance.

This revelation came during the hearing of a petition filed by Bushra Bibi, spouse of former PTI chairman, who sought action over a leaked conversation allegedly involving her and PTI leader Latif Khosa. Justice Babar Sattar heard the petition.

The ex-first lady approached the court citing a breach of her privacy rights as per Article 14 of the Constitution. Previously, the court had sought reports from various authorities on the leaked audio.

During the recent hearing, the AGP presented a report from the Prime Minister's Office clarifying that security agencies were not permitted to record conversations. He said the FIA's efforts to identify the source of the recording by seeking cooperation from telecom companies.

The AGP underscored that any agency conducting such recordings would be acting unlawfully.

Pemra’s counsel assured the court that broadcasting private audio leaks was prohibited, but further actions were pending decisions by the Council of Complaints. The judge probed into Pemra’s effectiveness as a regulator and sought clarity on their involvement in the matter.

Addressing concerns about the balance between freedom of expression and privacy, the judge said it is responsibility of the state to maintain equilibrium. He instructed the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority to submit a comprehensive report.

Justice Sattar warned of appointing advisers if the government failed to provide adequate information and requested verification regarding claims of the IB being granted authority to record conversations.