IHC declares NA-35, NA-36 demarcation null and void

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 18:51:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared the demarcation of the two National Assembly seats, NA-35 and NA-36, null and void.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the order.

The court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to redefine the constituencies after hearing all the parties again.

The applicant maintained that according to sections of the Election Act 2017, the population of all constituencies should be homogeneous, and the variation in population between two or more constituencies should not ordinarily exceed 10 per cent.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the court set aside the ECP's notification of the two constituencies and referred the matter back to the polls governing body.

