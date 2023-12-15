All eyes on Supreme Court as ECP challenges LHC order





Updated On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 19:42:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has taken up an appeal filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against a decision of the Lahore High Court prompting the Commission to halt the training of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) which may potentially lead to a delay in general elections.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, is conducting hearing of ECP’s appeal, with other members including Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The court proceedings are being telecast live on the official website of the Supreme Court as well as certain social media platforms.

The bench took up the appeal as soon as it was filed.

The bench is currently hearing the arguments of the ECP legal team.

In the appeal, the ECP has requested the Supreme Court to declare the Lahore High Court’s order null and void.

A day earlier, the ECP made the decision to approach the apex court in response to the Lahore High Court's suspension of its notification of the appointments of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs) from the bureaucracy for the upcoming general elections.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court had suspended the ECP's Dec 11 notification of administering the Feb 8 general elections through bureaucracy in response to a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

This prompted the ECP to halt the ongoing training of DROs and ROs.

On Thursday, during a consultative meeting, the ECP's legal team recommended approaching the Supreme Court.

Acting upon this advice, Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja held a crucial meeting today (Friday) with CJP Qazi Faez Isa, with SC's Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, as well as Attorney General for Pakistan Masood Anwar, in attendance.

During the meeting, the chief election commissioner discussed the situation arising from the high court's order with CJP Isa.

According to sources, CJP Isa also held consultations with senior judges on the matter.

The Supreme Court had previously ordered the conduct of general elections in the country on Feb 8 next year, after an agreement was reached between President Arif Alvi and the ECP authorities over the election date.

It is important to note here that if the general elections are to take place on Feb 8, the ECP will need to issue the election schedule either today or tomorrow (Saturday).

In accordance with constitutional and legal procedures, the election schedule spans 54 days, with Dec 17 marking the first day and Feb 8 being the 54th day.

The paramount question that begs an answer in the current situation is who will submit the nomination papers and who will receive them if the election schedule is issued.