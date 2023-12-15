Govt o pay salaries, pensions to Christian community in advance
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The government has decided to pay salaries and pensions in advance to the employees of Christian community on the eve of Christmas.
The employees of federal government would be paid their accrued salaries on December 20, a release issued by the government said.
The community celebrates Charismas festival on every 25th of December where small and big ceremonies are organised.