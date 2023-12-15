Gen Asim Munir meets key US govt, military officials

Matters of bilateral interests, global and regional security and ongoing conflicts were discussed

RAWALPINDI (APP) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir on Thursday called on key US government and military officials during his ongoing visit to Washington.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, Gen Asim met Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of Defence Gen (R) Llyod J. Austin, Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Charles Q. Brown.

Matters of bilateral interests, global and regional security issues, and ongoing conflicts were discussed during the meetings, ISPR added.

Both sides agreed to continue engagement for exploring potential avenues of bilateral collaboration in pursuit of shared interests.

During the meetings with defence officials, counter-terrorism and defence collaboration were identified as core areas of cooperation. Both sides reiterated intent to increase interaction and explore ways to expand the scope of mutually beneficial engagements.

Gen Asim underscored the importance of understanding each other’s perspectives on regional security issues and developments affecting strategic stability in South Asia.

In this context, the COAS especially highlighted the importance of resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with international law and UNSC resolutions.

The army chief also interacted with the Pakistani overseas community. In a reception hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan, the COAS met members of the Pakistani community.

The COAS appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistani overseas community towards the country’s progress and development.

During the interaction, topics of varying dimensions were discussed and the COAS appreciated the efforts of Pakistani diaspora. He also welcomed and encouraged the diaspora to invest through SIFC which is already yielding success in various dimensions.

The COAS also highlighted that the US is the largest export market for Pakistan constituting 21.5 per cent of our total exports and dispelled rumours about special screening, denial of visas and detentions.

The army chief said “Pakistani diaspora anywhere around the world is held in high regard as they are ambassadors of Pakistan and contribute significantly to the motherland in varying domains.

Members of the Pakistani community expressed their pride in the role and contributions of the Pakistan Army towards well-being of the country.

The COAS extended good wishes to the Pakistani community in their efforts. He also met Tanweer Ahmed who donated $9 million to NUST for IT development in Pakistan. He appreciated him and said, “Pakistan is proud of heroes like you.”