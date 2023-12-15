Sharifullah takes charge of Sindh election commissioner

Updated On: Fri, 15 Dec 2023 18:04:10 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officer Sharifullah has taken charge of election commissioner of Sindh.

A statement issued on Friday said Sharifullah is a grade-21 officer of the commission, who had been serving the ECP, Balochistan.

Earlier, the ECP initiated transfers and postings of the officers across several key regions, including Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.