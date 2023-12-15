Sharifullah takes charge of Sindh election commissioner

Live Reporting

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officer Sharifullah has taken charge of election commissioner of Sindh. 

A statement issued on Friday said Sharifullah is a grade-21 officer of the commission, who had been serving the ECP, Balochistan. 

Earlier, the ECP initiated transfers and postings of the officers across several key regions, including Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan.

 

 

 

 

