Court defers gifts case hearing against Nawaz, Zardari till January 4

Pakistan Pakistan Court defers gifts case hearing against Nawaz, Zardari till January 4

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing of Toshakhana case

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Dec 2023 11:33:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An accountability court of Islamabad on Wednesday adjourned hearing of the Toshakhana reference pertaining to luxury vehicles against PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, PPP-P President Asif Ali Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gilani till January 4.

Accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing of Toshakhana case against Sharif, Zardari and others. Sharif's counsel Qazi Misbah and pleader Rana Irfan appeared before judge whereas NAB's special prosecutor Irfan Bhola and Sohail Arif were also present in the court.

The court was prayed to restore applications filed by general public. These applications were filed about auction of properties owned by Sharif and court orders issued over that.

The defence counsel told the court that applicants had raised objections and after amendment in the law hearing over those objections were put off. These were six applications. He requested the court to issue orders over these applications.

He added that there were five miscellaneous applications too. He said details of these applications will be provided to the court. The prosecutor told the court that investigation officer had been transferred so he needed more time for preparation.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani submitted an application in the court seeking exemption from attending the court hearing. The defence counsel took the stance that Gilani could not attend the court as he was busy in election campaign in his locality.

The court, while directing the investigation officer to appear before it on next date, adjourned case hearing till January 4, 2024.

The court also heard the Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others. Judge Muhammad Bashir remarked that court would take a decision after hearing the arguments on next date whether it had jurisdiction in this regard or otherwise.