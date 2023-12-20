US acknowledges Pakistan faces terrorism threats from across border

Kirby denied that the US left any weapons in Afghanistan that have fallen in the hands of Taliban

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby has said that Pakistan “continues to face a viable terrorism threat” across the border.

Addressing a news conference here on Tuesday, he denied that the United States left any weapons in Afghanistan that have fallen in the hands of Taliban.

The US Congress approved equipping the Afghan National Army and Taliban might have somehow access to them.

“Let me remind you: We didn’t just leave a bunch of weapons in Afghanistan. This is a fallacy. This is a farce.

“What we did over the course of our 20 years in Afghanistan — of course, with congressional approval and consultations — was armed and helped equip the Afghan National Security Forces.,” Kirby added.

“Now — and as we have said time and time again, that as the Taliban made advances, those Afghan National Security Forces, many of them decided not to fight but yet to lay down their arms and leave. But the — the arms that you’re talking about — and, again, I can’t verify these specific reports — belong to the Afghan National Security Forces,” the spokesperson continued.

Replying to a question, Kirby said “Pakistan remains a key partner in the region.”

