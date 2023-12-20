ECP denies creation of additional seat in CEC's native constituency

ECP spokesperson in a statement emphasized that the commission cannot be blackmailed by anyone.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) vehemently refuted media reports suggesting the creation of an additional seat in the native constituency of the Chief Election Commissioner, NA-182 in Sargodha district.

A Commission spokesperson, in a statement, emphasized that the Commission cannot be blackmailed or coerced by anyone.

He stated that the Commission cannot create an extra seat based on personal preferences and clarified that no additional seat has been added in this district. The identical principle was also considered in Hafizabad district.

