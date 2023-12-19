SHC CJ pledges to dispense justice

Live Reporting

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh High Court Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi visited Mazar-e-Quaid on Tuesday and received a guard of honour.

“It is an honour for me to become the chief justice of the Sindh High Court,” said the Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi.

On the occasion, the SHC chief justice urged the media to report accurately. Declaring the top judicial office as honour, he pledged to uphold justice and advised trusting in Allah while avoiding misinformation. 

