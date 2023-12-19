Retired judge dies in roof collapse incident
KAHNAH (Dunya News) – Retired Additional District and Sessions Judge Masood Umar Khan died on Tuesday after roof of his house collapsed in Valencia Town.
According to family, the judge was 75. They said he was a heart patient.
After the incident a police team reached the spot for investigation. However, the family refused to go for any legal action.