Retired judge dies in roof collapse incident

Pakistan Pakistan Retired judge dies in roof collapse incident

Retired judge dies as his house roof collapses

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Dec 2023 17:56:23 PKT

KAHNAH (Dunya News) – Retired Additional District and Sessions Judge Masood Umar Khan died on Tuesday after roof of his house collapsed in Valencia Town.

According to family, the judge was 75. They said he was a heart patient.

Read also: Judge gunned down during house robbery attempt

After the incident a police team reached the spot for investigation. However, the family refused to go for any legal action.



