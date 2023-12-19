Live Reporting

Gaza Unrest

US urges Israel to do more to protect civilians in fight against Hamas

Gaza Unrest
In-focus

Retired judge dies in roof collapse incident

Retired judge dies in roof collapse incident

Pakistan

Retired judge dies as his house roof collapses

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

KAHNAH (Dunya News) – Retired Additional District and Sessions Judge Masood Umar Khan died on Tuesday after roof of his house collapsed in Valencia Town. 

According to family, the judge was 75. They said he was a heart patient. 

Read also: Judge gunned down during house robbery attempt 

After the incident a police team reached the spot for investigation. However, the family refused to go for any legal action.

 


 

Related Topics
International



Advertisement

Related News