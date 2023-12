ECP orders to remove Ahad Cheema as PM adviser

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the government to remove Adviser to Prime Minister Ahad Khan Cheema from his position.

The Secretary Cabinet Division has been instructed to carry out the order.

Additionally, the commission has scheduled the hearing for Fawad Hasan Fawad's case on Dec 21.