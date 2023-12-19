PHC halts ECP from issuing verdict against PTI till Dec 21

Justice SM Atique Shah, Justice Asadullah conduct hearing of PTI's appeals against ECP notices

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday halted Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from proceedings against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) till December 21.

Justice SM Atique Shah and Justice Asadullah conducted hearing of the PTI's appeals against ECP notices pertaining to allotment of election symbol and intra-party elections.

During proceedings, the ECP counsel said he had submitted the reply in the court. Barrister Gohar Ali said he needed a copy of the ECP reply.

Justice SM Attique said it was legal right of the PTI to get a copy of the ECP reply which would be provided to them.

"You have brought Niazi Sb with you to Peshawar for the first time. He is an important personality. He has conducted your party election," remarked Justice Shah.

Barrister Gohar said Niazi Sb used to visit Peshawar. He had importance for the party. He then appealed to the court to extend interim relief to the party against notice of the ECP. The court then extended interim relief to the party until December 21.

The court, while halting the ECP from issuing any final verdict pertaining to intra-party election and allotment of election symbol till December 21, deferred further proceedings.

