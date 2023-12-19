US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan: State Dept spox

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US State department spokesperson on Monday said that the United States supports free and fair elections in Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

In his media briefing in Washington, Matthew Miller said that we engage with Pakistan government on a bilateral basis to discuss our support for free and fair elections. He also expressed condolences for those killed and injured in recent acts of terror in Pakistan.

Matthew Miller reiterated that the United States does not endorse any political party in Pakistan and added that we will engage with the leaders that the Pakistani people select.

Replying to a question regarding Army Chief General Asim Munir’s recent visit to United States, Matthew Miller said that the Pak Army Chief held meetings with a number of officials, including officials at the State Department and at the Pentagon.

Pakistan is a major non-NATO ally of the United States and a NATO partner. We look forward to partnering with them on regional security and defense cooperation, he said.

