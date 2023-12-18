Illegal marriage case: Bushra Bibi granted exemption from personal appearance

Her lawyer told the court that Bushra Bibi was having fever due to cold and could not travel

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The civil court on Monday approved Bushra Bibi’s application for exemption from personal appearance in the illegal marriage case.

Her lawyer Usman Gul told Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah that Bushra Bibi was having fever due to cold and could not travel to Islamabad from Lahore.

The judge accepted Advocate Gul’s requested and granted Bushra Bibi exemption from persoal appearance with the instruction that she must appear before court on next date of hearing.

Earlier, an assistant of Advocate Rizwan Abbasi, who is representing complainant Khawar Maneka, told the court that the lawyer was to appear before Lahore High Court and requested him to adjourn the hearing till 11 am.

When hearing resumed, Advocate Gul informed the court that the production order of the PTI founder has not yet been implemented. The judge said let us wait for the production report.

Advocate Gul told the judge that he “knows what the report be.” The judge replied he didn't know what the report would be. “Tell me what the report will be.”

The counsel said that the Supreme Court had ordered the elections but it was not implemented. The judge advised him to limit to the extent of this case.

Advocate Gul pleaded that they have to come from Lahore and requested for a date after some time. The judge suggested the lawyer to rent a house in Islamabad for some time.